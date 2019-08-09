WEB EXTRA: Shaq teams up with Zappos to donate shoes, school supplies to Las Vegas kids

Local News

by: , Tim Zeitlow

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kids received a big back to school surprise Thursday. Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal stopped in Las Vegas to hand out shoes and other school supplies to the kids.

It was all a part of the Shaq-to-School event at Zappos.

“It’s a beautiful sight to see all those kids walk through the lines and they have a hundred different items, sneakers, backpacks, jackets, book bags, calculators, Play-Doh,” Shaq said.

And now because of the NBA Hall of Famer and Zappos, 2,200 kids will be able to put their best foot forward on the start of the new school year on Aug. 12.

IMPORTANT DATES, LINKS

Monday, Aug. 12 — first day of school
Monday, Sept. 2 — Labor Day, no school
Friday, Oct. 11 — end, first quarter
Friday, Oct. 25 — Nevada Day, no school
Monday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day, no school
Monday-Friday, Nov. 25-29 — no school (Thanksgiving/Family Day)
Friday, Dec. 20 — end, first semester

Monday, Dec. 23-Friday, Jan. 3 — winter break

Monday, Jan. 6 — third quarter
Monday, Jan. 20 — MLK Day
Monday, Feb. 17 — Presidents Day
Friday, March 6 — end, third quarter
Monday, March 9 — no school
Monday, April 6-Friday, April 10 — Spring break
Monday, April 13 — no school
Wednesday, May 20 — end of school year
Contingency days are Thursday, May 21, Friday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 26.

Clark County School District back-to-school website

Clark County School District enrollment requirements

Health District of Southern Nevada vaccine clinics

