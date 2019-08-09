WEB EXTRA: Shaq teams up with Zappos to donate shoes, school supplies to Las Vegas kids

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kids received a big back to school surprise Thursday. Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal stopped in Las Vegas to hand out shoes and other school supplies to the kids.

It was all a part of the Shaq-to-School event at Zappos.

“It’s a beautiful sight to see all those kids walk through the lines and they have a hundred different items, sneakers, backpacks, jackets, book bags, calculators, Play-Doh,” Shaq said.

And now because of the NBA Hall of Famer and Zappos, 2,200 kids will be able to put their best foot forward on the start of the new school year on Aug. 12.