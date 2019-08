LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials with Wynn Las Vegas and The Shade Tree came together Thursday to reveal the completion of a 10-month renovation of a shelter.

8 News NOW was on hand for a first-hand look at the vital renovations made to the kitchen, the intake center, and the first floor.

Wynn Las Vegas to Commemorate Unveiling with a Mother’s Day Brunch on May 11.

The remodel started at the end of 2018. The North Las Vegas shelter located on Owens and Main Street was established in 1989.