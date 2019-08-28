WEB EXTRA: Sandy Valley’s only grocery store temporary closes

SANDY VALLEY, Nev. — Sandy Valley’s only grocery store is closed, which is an inconvenience to many locals who say the community heavily depends on that particular store.
Before the store closed, some people with no vehicles were able to walk or hitchhike to the market, and now there will be 30 miles between them and the closest store. So many of them are having to shop in Las Vegas and Pahrump.
