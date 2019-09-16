Web Extra: Ryan Growney talks South Point 400 NASCAR race

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – NASCAR held a successful race weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The main event was Sunday Sept. 15, 2019, the South Point 400 Monster Energy Cup Race. General Manager of the South Point Hotel and Casino Ryan Growney spoke with Ron Futrell of 8 News Now after the race.

The event is moving to a new date next season. It will be held the last weekend in September in 2020. The South Point, Las Vegas will continue it’s sponsorship of the race. Owner Michael Gaughan is a big fan of NASCAR and his son, Brendan races in various NASCAR series’.