Web Extra: RTC Security Cams

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are still hoping the public can help track down the man who violently punching another man on an RTC bus last month, causing him to lose an eye. RTC security cameras captured the footage.

The RTC says there are multiple surveillance cameras in and around their buses. Police can take a live look inside, which can help them fight crime.

The camera footage is saved to a hard drive, which is the property of a contractor that works with the RTC. When something like this happens, the contractor gives police the video before it gets erased.

“The contractor has got 7 to 10 days to get that video off the bus,” said Carl Scarbrough — Director of Technical Equipment and Transit Amenities at RTC. “That’s what is really new in the past couple of years.”

Thanks to a federal grant, RTC will soon have more updated technology.

“One of the upgrades we’re looking at is giving the contractors the ability to download the video while the bus is out on the road, in an emergency,” Scarbrough said.