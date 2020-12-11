WEB EXTRA: Ridin’ the Rails with a twist

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rail Explorers offers a unique outdoor experience to ride the rails but in a slightly different way.

You can hop aboard a pedal-powered rail bike at Rail Explorers which is just a short drive from downtown Boulder City and pedal your way on a rail line that was constructed by Union Pacific to service the Boulder Dam project. On that way back, you get to ride in one of the state’s historic trains.

COVID-19 safety procedures are in place. Plan about 90 minutes for the experience. Rail Explorers opened a year ago and offers three different tours. You can find more about tickets at this link.