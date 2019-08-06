Web Extra: Richie Incognito at Raiders Training Camp

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – New Raiders Offensive Lineman Richie Incognito met the media at the opening of Raiders Training Camp in Napa, CA.

Incognito is hoping for redemption with the Raiders after numerous incidents on and off the field with alleged bullying and anger issues. He has been suspended by the NFL for the first two games of the 2019 season for disorderly conduct after an incident at a funeral home in August 2018.

Incognito was a third round pick in the NFL Draft out of Nebraska in 2005.

Incognito has spent time with 5 different NFL teams and did not play during the 2018 season. He is 4-time NFL Pro Bowler and hopes to revive his career with the Raiders in 2019.

This is the unedited version of Incognito meeting with the Raiders media for the first time.