LAS VEGAS (KLAS) - Ron Futrell has the Two-Minutes Sports for Monday September 9, 2019. The Raiders begin their new season after a crazy weekend of Antonio Brown issues. They play at home against Denver.

The Aviators lost in the first round of the playoffs, and UNLV Rebel football suffered it's first loss of the season falling to 1-1. The Aces pulled off a win and have earned a bye in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs.