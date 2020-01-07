WEB EXTRA: Rebels’ Jonah Antonio talks about Australian fires

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – UNLV Runnin’ Rebel guard Jonah Antonio has been concerned about the brush fires that have been devastating parts of his home country. Antonio is from Perth, Australia and is in his junior season at UNLV. 8 News Now Sports Reporter Ron Futrell talked to Antonio about his concerns and his fundraising efforts.

Antonio posted on Twitter that he would donate $5 for each three-pointer that he makes for the rest of the season to help fight the Aussie fires, but NCAA compliance “issues” forced him to amend his donation. He now works through another funding site and his teammates and others in the Las Vegas community have joined him in the fundraising effort.

I'm raising money for Australian Bushfires. Click to Donate: https://t.co/YJfKK2MxsD via @gofundme



Unfortunately i had to delete my original post that many shared, due to some compliance "issues" everything stands the same just reworded. please share again. — Jonah Antonio (@jonah__antonio) January 7, 2020

The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels are 3-0 in Mountain West play and are on the road at Boise Wednesday evening.