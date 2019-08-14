Web Extra: Raiders QB Derek Carr media news conference

NAPA, CA (KLAS) – Raiders quarterback Derek Carr addresses the media at the Raiders practice facility in Napa, CA August 13, 2019. Carr talks about the status of wide receiver Antonio Brown and various issues involving the Raiders Camp.

Carr says Brown and the Raiders will be ready for Week 1 of the NFL regular season. They have a short week with their second pre-season game Thursday night at Arizona.

The Raiders beat the Los Angeles Rams Week 1 of the pre-season. Carr did not play in Week 1, but it expected to see some action early against the Cardinals on Thursday.