Web Extra: Raiders Coach Jon Gruden talks to media after win over Broncos

OAKLAND, CA (KLAS) – The Oakland Raiders beat the Denver Broncos 24-16 Monday night in Alameda County Coliseum. Raiders Coach Jon Gruden talked to the media after the Raiders win.

The Raiders put together an impressive attack through the air and on the ground. Quarterback Derek Carr finished 22-of-26 passing for 259 yards and the touchdown. Receiver Tyrell Williams, who came to the Raiders by way of the Chargers in the off season, led Oakland with 105 yards, one TD on six catches. Josh Jacobs, rookie out of Alabama impressed in his debut with 23 carries for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

The Raiders will be moving to Las Vegas next season.