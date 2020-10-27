WEB EXTRA: Owner of Sausagefest restaurant keeps business afloat with grill, help from 9th Island community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Oliver Naidas is the owner of Sausagefest. Since the shutdown, his restaurant continues to stay closed.

This has brought him lots of struggles and worries. Instead of focusing on the bad though, he is being resourceful and finding ways to keep business going with the help of his grill, social media, and the 9th Island community.

Business is doing really well now that he has decided to cook something very unique and special for the 9th Island community called #hulihuligrill.

He has a food truck and practically drives all over town and has people so excited about his business on social media.

The pandemic isn’t stopping him and soon, come mid-November he’s thinking of opening the restaurant again and for the near future open expand and open the business next door.