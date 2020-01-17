WEB EXTRA: Olympic Rings installed in Tokyo

TOKYO (CBS) — Tokyo 2020 organizers began the installation of a giant Olympic ring monument on Friday in the shadow of the city’s Rainbow Bridge.

The five interlocking rings will be installed at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo Bay, the site for the marathon swimming and triathlon events at this year’s Games.

The monument, built in Yokohama and brought to the Tokyo waterfront area atop a salvage barge, is 32.6 meters wide and stands at 15.3 meters tall.

It will be officially inaugurated at a ceremony on Jan. 24, exactly six months before the start of the Olympics.

During the Aug. 25 – Sept. 6 Paralympic Games, the monument will be replaced with the Paralympic symbol.