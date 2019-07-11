WEB EXTRA: “OFF Centered” art exhibit on display at Clark County Government Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since 2016 Clark County has commissioned local artists to create displays throughout the valley. Most of the art in the public art project called “Centered” is usually found in empty medians along roadways.

But right now, the artists’ work is also on display for an art exhibit called “OFF Centered,” which is located inside the rotunda of the Clark County Government Center. The exhibit runs through July 26, and a free reception has been scheduled for July 18 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

OFF Center art exhibit "CREATIVITY TAKES COURAGE:" Right now, artists' work from a public art project called “OFF Centered” is on display at the Clark County Government Center. Posted by 8 News Now on Wednesday, July 10, 2019

The event is open to the public if you’d like to check it out.