WEB EXTRA: NV Energy power plant demolished in Moapa

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– A coal-burning facility in the middle of the desert is now gone for good. The NV Energy power plant, which is located in Moapa, was imploded by professional demolition crews just before sunset.

Retirement of the plant started in 2014 and the last unit closed in 2017.

Environmental advocates and those who live on the Moapa River Indian Reservation pushed for the change, citing health concerns. A brand new solar plus storage project is slated to be constructed in a nearby area – it’ll be the biggest one in the state.

A Las Vegas-based recycling center is re-purposing the scrap metal.

“It takes us a couple of days by the time we receive the material down in Las Vegas to prepare it and get it ready to ship to a consumer for recycling,” said Jack Klein of S.A. Recycling.

The company has been collecting steel, copper, and aluminum from the site since last spring. They’re expected to wrap up in early 2020.