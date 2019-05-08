WEB EXTRA: National Hardware Show sets up shop in Vegas

The National Hardware Show returned to the Las Vegas Convention Center this week. With roughly 2,700 vendors from around the world, the three-day event showcased the future of home improvement.

Home improvement experts, builders, re-modelers, professionals and other industry leaders visit the exhibition floors to experience the products through various demonstrations. The show also highlights inventors and their items that will soon come to the marketplace.

The NHS is celebrating nearly 75 years of hosting this show. It’s the 15th year in Las Vegas.