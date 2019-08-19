Web Extra: MLB All-Star Matt Harvey talks to 8 News Now

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Matt Harvey was one of the most promising pitchers in the Big Leagues in 2013 when he made the All-Star team with the New York Mets. After injuries, surgery and ineffective starts, Harvey’s comeback bid had landed him in Las Vegas with the Aviators.

Harvey signed a contract with the Oakland A’s after being cut by the Los Angeles Angels. He started the season with the Cincinnati Reds.

Harvey talked with Kevaney Martin, Sports Reporter for 8 News Now about his first start in Las Vegas. It was a successful debut for the Aviators as Harvey pitched 4 innings, gave up no runs, only 2 hits and struck out 5.