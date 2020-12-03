WEB EXTRA: Mental health services offer help through difficult holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mental health experts at Silver State Health remind residents to pay attention to their mental health through the holidays.

“Holiday blues” can be a problem, and it might be occurring earlier this year because of the pandemic. “Cabin syndrome” can occur when you have spent long stretches of time with the same people.

“You can ask for help,” said Margarita Romano, a licensed counselor with Silver State Health.

“We have seen an increase of need for mental health services. Children are experiencing very extreme … the social isolation is affecting them. Their morale, their spirit … they are not interacting with other children, playing, and they are being depressed, bored,” Romano said. “Their levels of anxiety are higher. Sometimes they are afraid to ask teachers some of the things they are not understanding at school.”

This sometimes results in problems with grades, and students don’t feel engaged, she said.

Romano also cited potential problems in Hispanic families — often with girls, when a language barrier begins to develop as children who learn to speak English while their families still rely on Spanish at home.

Some services through Silver State Health are provided through telehealth, and some are scheduled in person.

It’s important to focus on the solution, not the problem, Romano said.

Silver State Health Services is providing free services for people who are dealing with the traumatic events of Oct. 1, 2017, when a gunman killed 58 people at the Route 91 Harvest festival on the Las Vegas Strip.