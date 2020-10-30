WEB EXTRA: Markus Gray’s story told through photos, video

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Markus Gray, 9, is a boy whose life was turned upside down when he was rendered blind after suffering abuse. The I-Team sat down with the bright young man who shared his story and hopes for the future, alongside his grandmother Debra Evans.

Metro Police reported Akoya Hudgins, the live-in boyfriend of the boy’s mother, hit Markus with a belt to discipline him. Mother Jerashaun Jackson didn’t take him to the hospital until six days later, even though the couple knew he was hurt.

Hudgins and Jackson were eventually arrested.

Now, we’re sharing Markus’ story another way, through photos and video that chronicle his life before the incident and after.

Markus before he was blinded

Markus after the incident

Markus is learning Braille now. His teacher says he’s doing so well in school, he could be in a gifted program.

Markus loves the art and is something of a singer himself! Check out his amazing talent:

Markus and his grandma are taking life one day at a time, and he hasn’t let adversity dim his precious light.