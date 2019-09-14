Web Extra: Marc-Andre Fleury talks to media after first Golden Knights practice

LAS VEGAS – (KLAS) – Golden Knights Goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury met with the media after the first practice of the Knights new season. Fleury addressed many issues, including the cancer surgery of teammate Shea Theodore.

The Knights are entering their third season as an NHL franchise. They have made the playoffs each of their first two seasons and went to the Stanley Cup Final in Year One.

The Knights have their first preseason game Sunday against Arizona at T-Mobile Arena, then they open the regular season Tuesday October 2nd against the San Jose Sharks.