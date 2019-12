LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System opened a new addiction treatment center last month. It is called Las Vegas Residential Recovery and Renewal Center, also called LVR3.

Not only does it treat alcohol and drug addiction, it also treats gambling addiction. LVR3 is a 30-45 day, 20-bed substance use and gambling residential treatment program, with five dedicated rooms for female Veterans.

The only other VA center to treat gambling addiction is in Cleveland, Ohio.