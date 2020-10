LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now sits down with Lonny Weismann, whose wife, 56-year-old Michelle “Shelli” Weissman, was tragically killed during an attack the morning of Oct. 25.

Shelli was riding her bicycle on Hollywood Boulevard in the east Valley when police say a minivan passenger leaning out of the window intentionally pushed her.

Weissman calls his wife a “ray of sunshine” in the heartbreaking interview above.