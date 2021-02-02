WEB EXTRA: Local restaurant owner encourages community to continue supporting businesses by dining in, taking out

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The coronavirus pandemic has added a lot of stress and worries to many local businesses. Due to the restrictions in place to keep the community safe, restaurants are not thriving like they once used to.

8 News Now Reporter Sally Jaramillo spoke to the owner of “Table 34,” who is encouraging the community to continue ordering take out, as well as, dining in to help support local restaurants during the pandemic.

Is ordering take-out enough these days? How can the community help?

We speak to some Valley businesses today. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/wICp4v6A9g — Sally Jaramillo (@SallyjTV) February 2, 2021

Despite COVID-19 concerns, they will continue to do everything they can to stay open, even if that means getting a second PPP loan or reinventing themselves.