WEB EXTRA: Local nonprofit ‘Hope Cove’ helps families in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local nonprofit “Hope Cove” is helping families in need by providing much-needed items for young children. The service is provided free of charge.

Founder Tami Jo Dukie created the organization to assist those struggling to buy food and hygiene items.

If you need help, please contact Dukie at hopecovehelp@gmail.com or reach out via Facebook, here.

If you’d like to donate to Hope Cove, you can do so via the following methods:

