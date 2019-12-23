WEB EXTRA: Local exclusive one-on-one interview with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), the youngest woman ever elected to the United States Congress, was in Las Vegas this weekend, campaigning for Senator Bernie Sanders at a Spanish-language town hall.

8 News NOW is the only local news outlet in Las Vegas to speak to Ocasio-Cortez. Reporter Orko Manna sat down with her for a one-on-one interview, discussing various topics, including the House’s historic impeachment vote, the importance of the Latino voters in Nevada, and why she is endorsing Sen. Sanders for president.

Watch the video clip for the full interview.