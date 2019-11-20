WEB EXTRA: Las Vegas Valley experiencing problems with growing rat population

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is experiencing problems with the growing rat population.

More and more residents are starting to see the pests due to colder weather, Kevin Rast of JS Pest Control says. They’re coming inside and settling in attics, walls and even main areas of the house, which they access through doggie doors.

The biggest mistake homeowners make that attracts rats is feeding pets and birds outside. Rast says the pests feed on seeds and proteins. They’ll follow the food supply to find more.

Rast recommends homeowners take preventative and proactive measures to stave off infestations in their residences. Check out more tips in the web extra above.