Web Extra: Jon Gruden news conference at Raiders Training Camp

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden walks onto the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

NAPA, CA (KLAS) – Raiders Coach Jon Gruden addresses the media at Training Camp in Napa, CA. August 13, 2019. Gruden talks about the Antonio Brown helmet issue and the recent foot problems with his star wide receiver.

Gruden also talks about Thursday’s pre-season game at Arizona. He expects some of the starters, including quarterback Derek Carr to play in that game against the Cardinals. Thursday’s game will start at 5:00pm PT.

The Raiders are 1-0 in the pre-season after beating the Los Angeles Rams Saturday in Oakland.