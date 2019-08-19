Web Extra: Joe Yanarella of Bleacher Report on new sports venture with Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The popular sports web site Bleacher Report is hosting podcasts dealing with sports betting at the Caesars Palace sports book in Las Vegas. Sr. VP of Sports Betting at Bleacher Report, Joe Yanarella talks with Ron Futrell of 8 News Now about their new venture.

Host Adam Lefkoe began the series of podcasts on Monday August 19 in a specially constructed studio just to the side of the betting windows.

The podcasts will deal with general sports issues, but will focus on the sports betting angle. A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision allowed individual states to decide if they want sports betting. Previously it was only allowed in Nevada.