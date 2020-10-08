WEB EXTRA: Interview with Tameka Henry about why she’s running for a seat on CCSD’s Board of Trustees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tameka Henry is a candidate for the Clark County School District’s Board of Trustees District C seat, which is in North Las Vegas.

Henry, a native of Las Vegas, says she is a strong advocate for education who has been doing grassroots advocacy work for early childhood education.

Henry says he experience being in numerous organizations and serving on different educational boards has truly prepared her for a seat on CCSD’s board of trustees. She says she knows how to be proactive in asking for resources instead of just reactive.

Henry is a wife and mother of four, and in her interview with 8 News Now Reporter Cristen Drummond, she explains why she is running for the Clark County School District’s Board of Trustees seat for District C.