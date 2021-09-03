WEB EXTRA: Interview with Paula Francis on sharing the anchor desk with Gary Waddell for three decades

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We caught up with longtime 8 News Now Hall-of-Famer anchor Paula Francis. Gary and Paula were a team for three decades, and she considered him a genuine and devoted friend.

“If you knew him in person, he was the greatest, kindest friend that anyone could have – and he would do anything for a friend,” Francis said.

We are all well aware of his tremendous talent as a journalist, but Paula also shared just how fun Gary could make a commercial break.

“We were so involved as friends and we were involved in the news, and talking about what was going on, but Gary was a great joke-teller, and he could really tell a joke well,” added Francis.

Gary was really loved in our newsroom and had time for everyone.