WEB EXTRA: Interview with Paula Francis on sharing the anchor desk with Gary Waddell for three decades

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We caught up with longtime 8 News Now Hall-of-Famer anchor Paula Francis. Gary and Paula were a team for three decades, and she considered him a genuine and devoted friend.

“If you knew him in person, he was the greatest, kindest friend that anyone could have – and he would do anything for a friend,” Francis said.

We are all well aware of his tremendous talent as a journalist, but Paula also shared just how fun Gary could make a commercial break.

“We were so involved as friends and we were involved in the news, and talking about what was going on, but Gary was a great joke-teller, and he could really tell a joke well,” added Francis.

Gary was really loved in our newsroom and had time for everyone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge Harvest Festival

Don't Miss

Trending Stories