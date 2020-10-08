WEB EXTRA: Interview with Lisa Guzman about why she’s running for a seat on CCSD’s Board of Trustees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lisa Guzman is a candidate for the Clark County School District’s Board of Trustees District A seat, which covers primarily the Henderson area, Searchlight and Laughlin.

Guzman said she’s a fourth-generation public education teacher. She says she also works in public education advocacy. She says one of the reasons she’s running for the board of trustees’ seat is because she knows that we need to have great administrators for us to have great schools.

Guzman is a fourth generation public education teacher and is currently the executive director of the Education Support Employees Association

In her interview with 8 News NOW Reporter Cristen Drummond, Guzman explained why she thinks she would be able to give support professionals more of a voice.

For more on Lisa Guzman, go here.