WEB EXTRA: Interview with Liberty Leavitt about why she’s running for a seat on CCSD’s Board of Trustees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Liberty Leavitt is a candidate for the Clark County School District’s Board of Trustees District A seat, which covers the Henderson area, Searchlight, and Laughlin primarily.

She is a 5ifth-generation Nevadan, a graduate of Green Valley High School, and a former classroom teacher. She said her experience as a teacher and an administrator at CCSD’s central office allowed her to notice the disconnect between the schools and the central office and the central office and the community. She said she wants o bridge that gap.

Leavitt speaks with 8 News Now reporter Cristen Drummond about her platform and her goals if elected on November 3.

To learn more about Liberty Leavitt, go here.