WEB EXTRA: Interview with Katie Williams about why she’s running for a seat on CCSD’s Board of Trustees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Katie Williams is a candidate for the Clark County School District’s Board of Trustees District B seat, which covers parts of the northwest and northeast Las Vegas.

She is a mother and veteran now serving in Recruiting and Retention in the Nevada Army National Guard. She says if elected, she has pledges to donate her salary to help alleviate some of the pressure of budget cuts that will more than likely come for the next school year due to COVID-19.

She says she’s running because she wants things to be better for her 4-year-old daughter when it’s time for her to enter CCSD schools.

Williams speaks with 8 News Now reporter Cristen Drummond about fighting to bring a conservative voice to the school board.

