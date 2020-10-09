WEB EXTRA: Interview with Jeff Proffitt about why he’s running for a seat on CCSD’s Board of Trustees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jeff Proffitt is a candidate for the Clark County School District’s Board of Trustees District B seat, which covers parts of the northwest and northeast Las Vegas.

He is a business manager for the Sheet Metal Workers Local 88, a graduate of El Dorado High School and lives in Moapa Valley.

Proffit says he wants to bring more trade schools and technical education to the school district. He says he wants students to bring to the district education students can learn without going into college debt.

Proffitt speaks with 8 News Now Reporter Cristen Drummond about wanting to bring more trade and technical schools to the district as well as being a voice for rural schools if elected on November.

