WEB EXTRA: Interview with CCSD’s Board of Trustees’ President Lola Brooks on why she is running again for her current seat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lola Brooks is a candidate for the Clark County School District’s Board of Trustees District E. This is Brooks’ second time running, and she is the only incumbent.

Brooks says it there will be some adjustment periods for the board after this election cycle. She said one of the reasons she’s running again is because there are four seats up for elections, and three other board of trustees seats have termed out, so she didn’t feel that it was a good idea to have a majority of the incoming board be inexperienced without somewhere to help guide them.

She says her experience will help usher CCSD’s Board of Trustees during this process.

8 News Now Reporter Cristen Drummond has more in an interview with Brooks.