WEB EXTRA: Interview with Alexis Salt about why she’s running for a seat on CCSD’s Board of Trustees

Local News

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Alexis Salt is a candidate for the Clark County School District’s Board of Trustees District E seat, which covers the Summerlin area and parts of northwest Las Vegas primarily.

She is a 15-year veteran of CCSD, and she’s currently a teacher at Indian Springs High School. She said she is running because, after years of being a teacher advocate, she realized that the issues between teachers and the board weren’t just about a lack of knowledge. She said a group of fellow teachers asked her to run.

Salt speaks with 8 News Now reporter Cristen Drummond about her platform, running against the only incumbent, and her goals if elected on November 3.

