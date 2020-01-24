WEB EXTRA: Ice Bar plans to capitalize on NFL Draft coming to Las Vegas; creating fun fan experience

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Ice Bar at the Linq Promenade plans on capitalizing on the NFL Draft coming to Las Vegas.

There are two other Ice Bar locations on The Strip, but since this location is next to all the action, they are already preparing for the big event.

8 News NOW Reporter Cristen Drummond spoke with the Noel Bowman, owner of the Ice Bar, and how he is going to create a fun fan experience.

He plans to commemorate the famous 1967 “Ice Bowl” game between the Packers and the Cowboys inside as well as create football ice glasses.

“I don’t think anyone else really has the advantage that we do because we have the environment to pull it off,” said Bowman.