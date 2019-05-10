WEB EXTRA: How to keep healthy while off-roading

UNLV geologists are warning local governments about two areas designated as possible sites for off-road recreation.

Dr. Brenda Buck is one of the scientists who first confirmed the presence of NOA, naturally-occurring asbestos in local soil and rocks. Since that discovery in 2013, the geologists have confirmed that about 20 percent of Clark County, or more than one million acres, has detectable levels of asbestos in the ground, including two areas that might be used as off-road recreation centers.

Kicking up dust containing asbestos fibers represents a long-term health threat, both for off-roaders and for the general public. I-Team Reporter George Knapp asked Dr. Buck what precautions ATV drivers and others need to take to minimize the risks.