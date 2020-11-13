WEB EXTRA: How to differentiate between having COVID-19, the flu or a cold

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dr. Andrew Eisen of Valley Health System discusses symptoms of COVID-19, the flu and allergies and how to differentiate between them if you fall ill.

If you wake up with itchy eyes or a runny nose, it could be allergies. These usually taper off when the weather grows colder.

Congestion in your nose and a mild cough could mean you have a cold.

Eisen notes it can be very difficult to distinguish between the symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 early on, requiring testing.

For the full interview, watch the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories