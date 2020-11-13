WEB EXTRA: How to differentiate between having COVID-19, the flu or a cold

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dr. Andrew Eisen of Valley Health System discusses symptoms of COVID-19, the flu and allergies and how to differentiate between them if you fall ill.

If you wake up with itchy eyes or a runny nose, it could be allergies. These usually taper off when the weather grows colder.

Congestion in your nose and a mild cough could mean you have a cold.

Eisen notes it can be very difficult to distinguish between the symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 early on, requiring testing.

