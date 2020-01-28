WEB EXTRA: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will keep some, raffle some of its extensive memorabilia

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will host the Last Great Park Weekend this Thursday through Sunday. A final toast will happen Saturday night at the Center Bar in the middle of the iconic hotel.

There will be drink specials, live music and raffles.

8 News Now spoke with Hard Rock President and CEO Richard ‘Boz’ Bosworth about some of the memorabilia that the company will keep and some that will be raffled off throughout each night of the party.

The lights at the Hard Rock will go dark at 3 a.m. Sunday morning.