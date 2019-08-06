Web Extra: “Hard Knocks” Director Talks About HBO Series Featuring Raiders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The long-running HBO series, “Hard Knocks” will feature the Raiders in 2019. This is the 14th edition of the series and the first time the Raiders have been featured.

Hard Knocks Director Tim Rumpff talks to 8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis at Raiders Training Camp in Napa, CA.

The series will focus on second-year Head Coach Jon Gruden and the long list of personalities on the Raiders for 2019. The HBO web site says the program will follow the “mix of established veterans, free-agent additions and highly regarded rookie hopefuls throughout the training camp and the preseason.”

This is the Raiders final season in Oakland. They will be moving to the new $2 billion Allegiant Stadium just off the Las Vegas Strip in 2020.

The programs airs Tuesday nights, 10:00pm on HBO