WEB EXTRA: Grasshoppers, mmm… mmm… good?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For nearly a week, grasshoppers have been the talk of Las Vegas. But not once did word spread about eating the pesky new residents that have swarmed the valley. That is until now.

Tia Shirey surprised her husband, Jason with a unique way to enjoy the critters. She cooks them!

Her technique: First, she steams them in a rice cooker, and then she pulls off the wings and legs before sauteeing them up in lemongrass, red chilis and bergamot.

When the grasshoppers are crisp, they come off the stove where Shirey adds soy sauce and black pepper to top them off.

Tia Shirey’s husband Jason was hesitant to try them at first, but after eating a few his review about the jumping/ flying bugs was that “It’s Ok.”