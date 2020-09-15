WEB EXTRA: Gov. Sisolak sounds off about Pres. Trump ignoring COVID-19 guidelines to hold rallies in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — His actions were selfish, reckless, irresponsible. He jeopardized the health and safety of every person that lives in the state of Nevada. And there is just no excuse for what he did.” Those strong words came from Governor Steve Sisolak when he was asked his opinion about President Donald Trump’s rallies he held over the weekend.

Governor Sisolak fears the Presidents’ actions, along with the Labor Day weekend, will lead to a spike in COVID-19 numbers in the state. The Governor talked to the I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy about it. Here’s what he had to say.