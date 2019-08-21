Web Extra: Globetrotter Scooter Christensen returns to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A former Bishop Gorman basketball star, now with the Harlem Globtrotters, has returned to his hometown. Scooter Christensen talks to 8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis about his travels around the world.

Christensen last played for the Gaels in 1997, then went to the University of Montana. He played briefly in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns. He is known as an expert at handling the basketball. He performs at the end of this interview.

The Globetotters will perform Sunday August 25, 2:00pm at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas