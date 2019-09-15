WEB EXTRA: Former Gov. Brian Sandoval

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval is the moderator for a new UNLV Law & Leadership Program at the Boyd School of Law, which features panels with a host of former Senators and Governors.

The program brings together national and state leaders to discuss leadership theories and how to apply them in real life. Politics Now host Steve Sebelius interviewed him about the program and teaching a new generation of public servants, what he thinks of today’s political climate and teaching people to work across the aisle.

