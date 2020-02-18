WEB EXTRA: Erin Breen on distracted driving

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Erin Breen of the Vulnerable Road Users Project at UNLV spoke to 8 News Now about distracted driving.

She said she’s never seen someone accused of distracted driving being arrested the same day as the incident.

Driver Mark Kline faces several charges, including vehicular manslaughter, after a crash in North Las Vegas that left a 12-year-old boy dead and his sister in the hospital with critical injuries.

“If something positive can come out of these tragedies, it’s for drivers to understand that you will be held responsible,” said Breen.