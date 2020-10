LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Elena Presilla shares more about her best friend, Michelle “Shelli” Weismann, whose life was tragically cut short during an attack the morning of Oct. 25.

Weissman was killed while riding her bicycle in the east Valley. Police say a minivan passenger leaning out of the window intentionally pushed her.

Presilla talks about their friendship and Shelli’s life in the full interview above.