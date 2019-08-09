Only On 8NewsNow: Duncan French of UFC Performance Institute Talks Raiders Antonio Brown Injury

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Duncan French, Vice President of the UFC Performance Institute gives his thoughts on foot injury of the Raiders Antonio Brown.

Brown said his feet were injured while in a cryotherapy chamber. Some have reported that it is frostbite that is keeping Brown from going full-speed on the practice field.

French, who runs the UFC Performance Center, uses a cryotherapy chamber for his athletes and he tells 8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis that he doubts Brown has frostbite and says it may be “frost burn” from not using the chamber properly. French adds that this should not be a long-term injury and Brown should be 100% within a few days.