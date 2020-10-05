WEB EXTRA: DETR director, strike force leader give update on department’s progress and changes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The director and strike force leader of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) gave an update on the department’s backlog progress and the changes being made to process claims faster and more efficiently.

During the one-on-one interview with 8 News Now, the DETR director addressed the latest on the federal Lost Wages Assistance Program, which would disperse $300/week in temporary financial support to unemployed claimants who were eligible the first three weeks of August.

They also discuss the addition of 200 new workers at the department, as well as how they are working to verify claims and avoid fraud.

