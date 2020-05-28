WEB EXTRA: Derek Stevens talks special promotion, reopening Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several gaming properties in Las Vegas announced their reopening on June 4, spiking excitement, as well as concern, throughout the city.

8 News Now spoke with Derek Stevens, owner of The D Casino & Hotel and Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, about his initiative to bring more people and a boost to the local economy.

Stevens talked the “Keep America Flying” promotion, offering 1,700 free, one-way tickets to Las Vegas from 20 major cities across the country. The trips sold out in mere hours.

Check out our full interview with Stevens in the video above.