WEB EXTRA: Derek Stevens talks special promotion, reopening Las Vegas

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several gaming properties in Las Vegas announced their reopening on June 4, spiking excitement, as well as concern, throughout the city.

8 News Now spoke with Derek Stevens, owner of The D Casino & Hotel and Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, about his initiative to bring more people and a boost to the local economy.

Stevens talked the “Keep America Flying” promotion, offering 1,700 free, one-way tickets to Las Vegas from 20 major cities across the country. The trips sold out in mere hours.

Check out our full interview with Stevens in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories